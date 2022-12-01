Dodge City babysitter arrested, accused of aggravated battery, child endangerment

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection to a 4-year-old who suffered a skull fracture.

On Nov. 18, officers were dispatched to St. Catherine’s Hospital for the injured child. They learned that the child received the injuries while with her babysitter. Police later identified the babysitter as Brianna Edwards, of Dodge City.

Officers continued the investigation and later applied for an arrest warrant for Edwards. On Nov. 30, Judge Andy Stein issued said arrest warrant for Edwards with a $7,500 cash or surety bond.

Police located and arrested Edwards without further incident. She was booked into the Ford County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.

