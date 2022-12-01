Dodge City babysitter arrested, accused of aggravated battery, child endangerment

Dodge City police arrested 28-year-old Brianna Edwards in connection after a 4-year-old she had...
Dodge City police arrested 28-year-old Brianna Edwards in connection after a 4-year-old she had been babysitting was found with a skull fracture.(Dodge City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection to a 4-year-old who suffered a skull fracture.

On Nov. 18, officers were dispatched to St. Catherine’s Hospital for the injured child. They learned that the child received the injuries while with her babysitter. Police later identified the babysitter as Brianna Edwards, of Dodge City.

Officers continued the investigation and later applied for an arrest warrant for Edwards. On Nov. 30, Judge Andy Stein issued said arrest warrant for Edwards with a $7,500 cash or surety bond.

Police located and arrested Edwards without further incident. She was booked into the Ford County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Eagles.
The Eagles - and me - at 50
The 3-year-old's family has speculated that he had a febrile seizure brought on by Influenza A,...
Medical staff rally around mother whose son died from apparent drowning
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Wichita police said two people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses. They're body was found at a...
Wichita police: 3rd person dies of fentanyl overdose, 1 still critical
Sheriff's cruiser towed after crash at K-254 and Webb Road.
Sheriff’s Deputy hospitalized after crash on K-254

Latest News

Brooks Landfill
Brooks Landfill closing early due to high winds
A plume of smoke from a grass fire in Marion County was picked up on radar Thursday afternoon.
Crews respond to large grass fire in Marion County
Car in canal off I-135.
Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135
Kirk Thompson
KBI Director Kirk Thompson announces retirement