Does it Work? Twist and Seal

Testing the Twist and Seal for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Putting up holiday lights can take hours, and the weather can mess up all of the hard work in a matter of minutes.

The makers of the Twist and Seal say their plastic attachments will protect your holiday lights from rain and snow. Does this product deliver on the promise to secure your connections and keep your display shining bright?

To put the Twist and Seal to the test, 12 News enlisted the help of Mark Marshall, a man who for the past 13 years, has enjoyed transforming his home into an impressive light show.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
The Eagles.
The Eagles - and me - at 50
The Mock family lost their home near Conway Springs to a Nov. 13 fire.
Sumner County family picking up pieces after losing dream home to fire
Wichita police said two people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses. They're body was found at a...
Wichita police: 3rd person dies of fentanyl overdose, 1 still critical
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

Does It Work? Twist and Seal
Does It Work? Twist and Seal
Zach Mendoza
Wichita man to be honored at Rose Bowl Parade after final gift saves life
A Wichita man who gave the gift of life with an organ donation after he died will be honored at...
Wichita man to be honored at Rose Bowl Parade after final gift saves life
The
Derby HS girls basketball team honors Ava Jones