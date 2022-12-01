Does it Work? Twist and Seal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Putting up holiday lights can take hours, and the weather can mess up all of the hard work in a matter of minutes.

The makers of the Twist and Seal say their plastic attachments will protect your holiday lights from rain and snow. Does this product deliver on the promise to secure your connections and keep your display shining bright?

To put the Twist and Seal to the test, 12 News enlisted the help of Mark Marshall, a man who for the past 13 years, has enjoyed transforming his home into an impressive light show.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com