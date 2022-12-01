Kansas man indicted for child porn production

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with one count of sexual exploitation of a child – production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and two counts of transportation of child pornography.

Joel Cypert, 35, of Columbus is accused of creating sexually explicit images of a young child and sending child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon is prosecuting the case

