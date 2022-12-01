Kansas Star Casino donates $75K to local charities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five Kansas charities are beneficiaries of $15,000 boosts thanks to the Kansas Star Casino. The casino, off the Kansas Turnpike near Mulvane, donated $75,000, splitting the total five ways in the effort to give back to south central Kansas.

Charities receiving donations include the Wellington Humane Society, the Ronald McDonald House, the Kansas Food Bank, Mulvane Fire and Rescue, and Wichita’s Littlest Heroes, a nonprofit dedicating to financially helping families of children with chronic and life-threatening medical conditions.

“The biggest thing for us is, we really not only want to present a check and donate, but giving back in what we can do to partner, bring awareness to different organizations,” said Boyd Gaming Vice President and General Manager Doug Lang. “This has nothing to do with what’s inside our four walls. There’s a lot that goes on outside these four walls in our community.”

