KBI Director Kirk Thompson announces retirement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation director Kirk Thompson, who served in that role for 11 years, announced his retirement, effective Jan. 10, 2023.

Thompson, who grew up in Great Bend first served as a deputy with the Barton County Sheriff’s Department in 1976, when he was 19. He then moved to Topeka in 1979 after joining the KBI as a special agent. He served in several supervisory roles, working his way up the ranks to Assistant Director and Associate Director. In July 2011, Attorney General Derek Schmidt appointed Thompson as the 12th Director of the KBI.

During his time at the KBI, Thompson served on the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training, the Kansas Human Trafficking Advisory Board, the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Executive Board, the Kansas Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Advisory Board, the Kansas Commission on Emergency Planning and Response, and many other boards, committees, and commissions. Thompson was also an active member of the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association, the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police, the Kansas Peace Officers Association, and the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies.

“Kirk Thompson has served as an exceptional leader for the KBI. Never drawing attention to himself, he always has insisted on the highest standards of professionalism and has moved the Bureau forward in so many quiet but critical ways,” Schmidt said. “I am tremendously grateful he answered this call to service more than 11 years ago, and wish Kirk and his family well in life’s next chapter.”

