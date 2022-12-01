New security devices arrive for Wichita high schools

The North LIttle Rock, Arkansas school district is using weapon-detection technology proposed for Wichita Public Schools.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New technology has started to arrive to help the Wichita school district enhance its security plans at its high schools.

The Wichita Board of Education approved the purchase of OPENGATE screening devices for all WPS high schools at its meeting on Sept 12. On Friday, West High School will become the first Wichita school to use the screening devices.

The OPENGATE scanners are designed to automatically scan backpacks and bags for metal threats, including firearms. The devices are portable and can be moved throughout the schools for different events as another layer of safety precautions.

In September, the board of education approved the spending of $1.5 million for up to 50 new devices.

