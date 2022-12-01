Plans unveiled for College GameDay at Big 12 Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWCH) - A battle of two teams ranked in the top 10 nationally puts the spotlight on the Big 12 Championship Saturday including the presence of College GameDay. The popular pregame show starts at 8 a.m. with the kickoff between No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State set for 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

K-State fans making the trip to the game and wanting to take part in College GameDay can gather behind the crew in Lot-C at the northwest side of AT&T Stadium during the show’s first two hours, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The show will move inside the stadium during the last hour before kickoff.

As part of the College GameDay coverage, former K-State star and retired NFL running back Daren Sproles will offer insights previewing the game. Nineteen years ago, Sproles shined in a 35-7 win over No. 1 Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game. Oklahoma tore through its schedule that season and was regarded as possibly the greatest college football team ever prior to its meeting with K-State, winning its 12 regular season games by an average of about 35 points. In that conference championship game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, Sproles rushed for 235 yards on 22 attempts. K-State steamrolled the heavily favored Sooners, outscoring Oklahoma 35-0 after trailing 7-0 through the first quarter.

The Wildcats repeated as Big 12 champions in 2012, but that season, there was not a conference title game.

