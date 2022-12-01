Rare white bald eagle spotted in Oklahoma

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) shared a video on its Facebook page this week showing a white bald eagle.

ODWC said the video was captured by Justin Briley who then shared it with biologists.

“While there isn’t any way to confirm that this is the same one seen repeatedly along the Illinois River last year, leucistic eagles are VERY rare, and a treat to see in outdoor Oklahoma!” said the ODWC.

