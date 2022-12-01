Royals name Brian Sweeney pitching coach

This is a 2021 photo of Brian Sweeney of the Cleveland Indians baseball team. This image...
This is a 2021 photo of Brian Sweeney of the Cleveland Indians baseball team. This image reflects the Cleveland Indians active roster as of Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 when this image was taken. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via AP)(Rob Tringali | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced additions to the coaching staff under new manager Matt Quatraro.

On Thursday, the organization named Brian Sweeney as the pitching coach and Jose Alguacil as the infield coach.

Sweeney comes to Kansas City after serving as the bullpen coach for the Cleveland Guardians since 2020. During the 2022 season, Cleveland’s bullpen ranked fifth in ERA.

READ MORE: Gaylord Perry, Hall of Fame pitcher who finished career with Royals, dies at 84

Sweeney pitched briefly in the MLB for the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres.

He takes over a pitching staff that has largely underperformed in recent years. The Royals pitching staff ranked 27th in earned run average in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eagles.
The Eagles - and me - at 50
The 3-year-old's family has speculated that he had a febrile seizure brought on by Influenza A,...
Medical staff rally around mother whose son died from apparent drowning
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Wichita police said two people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses. They're body was found at a...
Wichita police: 3rd person dies of fentanyl overdose, 1 still critical
Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from this home in the 3700 block of Hoover Court on...
Crews respond to house fire in south Wichita

Latest News

The
Derby HS girls basketball team honors Ava Jones
The Rose Bowl logo is seen during a fly over before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game...
AP source: College Football Playoff could expand to 12 teams in ‘24
Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) shoots over Butler guard Simas Lukosius (41) in the second...
Butler hands K-State 1st loss
Led by Kansas State with 17 All Big-12 players, K-State and KU combined to have 26 players...
KU, K-State football combine to put 26 on All-Big 12 teams