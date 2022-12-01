Sheriff’s Deputy hospitalized after crash on K-254

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a Sheriff’s cruiser Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of K-254 and Webb Road. A second vehicle was involved, and another person sustained minor injuries. That person was treated at the scene.

K-254 was closed briefly while the Sheriff’s cruiser was towed, but the highway has since reopened. The Sheriff’s Department has not yet released the name of the deputy who was injured.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com