Sheriff’s Deputy hospitalized after crash on K-254

Sheriff's cruiser towed after crash at K-254 and Webb Road.
Sheriff's cruiser towed after crash at K-254 and Webb Road.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a Sheriff’s cruiser Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of K-254 and Webb Road. A second vehicle was involved, and another person sustained minor injuries. That person was treated at the scene.

K-254 was closed briefly while the Sheriff’s cruiser was towed, but the highway has since reopened. The Sheriff’s Department has not yet released the name of the deputy who was injured.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Eagles.
The Eagles - and me - at 50
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
The 3-year-old's family has speculated that he had a febrile seizure brought on by Influenza A,...
Medical staff rally around mother whose son died from apparent drowning
Wichita police said two people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses. They're body was found at a...
Wichita police: 3rd person dies of fentanyl overdose, 1 still critical
Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from this home in the 3700 block of Hoover Court on...
Crews respond to house fire in south Wichita

Latest News

Woodlawn crash
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
Train, vehicle collide in north Wichita
FILE
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash