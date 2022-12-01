Slimming the herd: Kansas ranchers face difficult decisions due to drought

A high volume of cattle is on the auction block as severe to exceptional drought conditions in much of Kansas have ranchers decreasing the size of their herds.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A high volume of cattle is on the auction block as severe to exceptional drought conditions in much of Kansas have ranchers decreasing the number of cattle they have heading into the winter. The worst impact of the drought conditions are in southern and western Kansas.

Wednesday, 12 News spoke with an area cattle auction about what it’s seeing and what this could mean for beef prices.

In El Dorado, trailers arrived Wednesday in preparation for a cattle auction Thursday.

“Most of the cow-calf operations are culling whatever cows they can, older cows, maybe less productive cows,” El Dorado Livestock Owner/Operator Jose Mueller said.

Since last summer, Mueller said he’s seen a steady increase in the number of cows ranchers are looking to sell.

“Our numbers have gone up a little bit, maybe not as drastically as some of the barns farther south of us,” he said.

While ranchers are getting favorable prices when they sell, Muller said persistent drought across Kansas plays a major role in decisions to take herds to cattle auctions.

He said another factor is input costs for feed and hay with drought leaving pasture grass shorter. Ranchers usually rely on pasture grass to help them get their herds through winter.

“Hay prices are more than double in most places, in some paces triple what we’re used to,” Mueller said.

He said that’s something consumers should keep in mind when they see higher hamburger prices at the grocery store. Mueller also offered assurance.

“We’re not going to run out of beef,” he said. “Supplies are tight as far as the cow side and the cattle side, but we’ve got adequate supply and we’ll work to manage that, and as producers, that’s what we do.”

Mueller said not to expect the price of beef to go down at the store, at least not in the immediate future.

