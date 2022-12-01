Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck fell into the canal off of southbound I-135 near Pawnee after the driver attempted to pass a school bus.

A 25-year-old Wichita man attempted to drive his GMC Sierra around the bus after the bus began to move from the center lane to the left lane. The man drove from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the bus, causing the bus to pin the Sierra between the rear of the bus and the barrier wall.

The Sierra was lifted over the barrier and came to rest in the canal, which held about six inches of water.

There were no students aboard the bus and neither driver was injured.

