Volunteers help pack boxes for Operation Holiday

Like a lot of other non-profit organizations, HumanKind Ministries said it has seen an increase in need for its services this year.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Operation Holiday is just one of several non-profit organizations seeing an increase in need this year. Through HumanKind Ministries, the program helps anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 individuals over the holiday season.

While the application process has closed, volunteers are still needed to help with the distribution process later this month.

On Thursday, team members from Scooters Coffee volunteered by helping fold, stuff and tape boxes at the Humankind Ministries warehouse in east Wichita.

Some of the volunteers said they came along to serve the community while others said they’ve received services from the program and wanted to give back.

“I use to have to come through and get some of this stuff and I know it really helps and I want to be able to help some more families,” said one of the volunteers.

HumanKind said volunteer opportunities benefit the community as a whole. The goal is to make sure everyone in Wichita and Sedgwick County has everything to make it through the winter.

