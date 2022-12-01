Wichita police continue effort to educate public about fentanyl threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent case in Wichita involving three deaths has the conversation about fentanyl dangers in the forefront. While the threat isn’t new, Wichita police this week addressed the problem and its ongoing efforts to keep the community safe.

As with the threat itself, the message from the Wichita Police Department concerning the dangers of fentanyl isn’t new, but it’s worth repeating. Over the last three years, Wichita police say they’ve seen a dramatic increase in the amount of fentanyl in the community. With that, they’ve seen a lot of serious illness and death associated with the drug that uncontrolled, only takes a trace amount to be deadly.

The WPD said it’s work to educate the community about the dangers of fentanyl includes help to connect people with services. Police say they’re also committed to holding people selling fentanyl in Wichita accountable.

“We’re seeing fentanyl being mixed in with other illicit drugs, stuff like crack cocaine, powder cocaine, meth. And people don’t know that fentanyl has been mixed in with that,” said WPD Captain Travis Rakestraw with the department’s special investigation bureau. “We’re also seeing it in pill form where it looks like a legitimate prescription pill. Unfortunately, it’s not. It’s counterfeit and it has fentanyl mixed into it. So, in many cases, people don’t know that they’re taking fentanyl.”

If you’re given a pill that isn’t from a pharmacist or your doctor, police say you shouldn’t take the pill, even if you know the person who gave it to you. In the spring, WPD officers received clearance to start carrying Narcan, an overdose reversal drug. Over about the past seven months, officers have used it 29 times in life-saving efforts.

