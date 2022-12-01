Wind-blown warm-up today and Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s not quite as cold across Kansas as it was 24 hours ago, but wake-up temperatures in the 20s, and wind chills in the teens, means the coast is a must have this morning.

Stronger winds from the south will bring warmer weather back to Kansas later today and Friday. Near normal highs in the lower 50s this afternoon will be replaced by spring-like warmth on Friday as temperatures top-out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Winds between 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 will create fire weather worries, especially on Friday across western Kansas. Less wind and more humidity will mute the concern over central and eastern parts of the state.

Another cold front will race across Kansas on Friday night. While rain and/or snow is not in the forecast, colder weekend temperatures are. However, highs in the lower to middle 40s on Saturday are only a few degrees below normal for early December.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 52.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy, and mild. Wind: S/W 20-30; gusty. High: 67.

Sat: Low: 25. High: 43. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 51. Mostly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 37. High: 55. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 29. High: 41. Mostly sunny, colder.

Wed: Low: 23. High: 47. Mostly sunny.

