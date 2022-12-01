Wind-blown warm-up today and Friday

Wind gusts 35-45 mph this afternoon
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s not quite as cold across Kansas as it was 24 hours ago, but wake-up temperatures in the 20s, and wind chills in the teens, means the coast is a must have this morning.

Stronger winds from the south will bring warmer weather back to Kansas later today and Friday. Near normal highs in the lower 50s this afternoon will be replaced by spring-like warmth on Friday as temperatures top-out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Winds between 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 will create fire weather worries, especially on Friday across western Kansas. Less wind and more humidity will mute the concern over central and eastern parts of the state.

Another cold front will race across Kansas on Friday night. While rain and/or snow is not in the forecast, colder weekend temperatures are. However, highs in the lower to middle 40s on Saturday are only a few degrees below normal for early December.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 52.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy, and mild. Wind: S/W 20-30; gusty. High: 67.

Sat: Low: 25. High: 43. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 51. Mostly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 37. High: 55. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 29. High: 41. Mostly sunny, colder.

Wed: Low: 23. High: 47. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Eagles.
The Eagles - and me - at 50
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
The 3-year-old's family has speculated that he had a febrile seizure brought on by Influenza A,...
Medical staff rally around mother whose son died from apparent drowning
Wichita police said two people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses. They're body was found at a...
Wichita police: 3rd person dies of fentanyl overdose, 1 still critical
Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from this home in the 3700 block of Hoover Court on...
Crews respond to house fire in south Wichita

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Windy and a bit warmer Thursday
what's next
Sunny but chilly today
Feels like temps on Wednesday will be single digits in many areas
Low wind chills early Wednesday
Today's Snowfall Forecast
Snow chances for some, bitter cold for all