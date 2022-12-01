Windy and warmer Friday

Winds will gust over 40 mph
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds will continue Friday with a brief return to warmer weather.

It will be a chilly start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

South winds will gust over 40 mph ahead of a cold front that will move into northern Kansas by the late afternoon and evening. The front will sweep through Kansas early Friday night with the winds turning gusty out of the north.

High fire danger is expected on Friday with the gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures over central and western Kansas.

Much cooler weather will return Saturday behind the front with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s. The cooler weather will stick around through most of next week with highs remaining in the 40s.

Dry weather is expected over the next several days, but a storm system could bring a rain chance back to Kansas by next Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 39

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Windy. Wind: S/SW 20-30; gusty. High: 67

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Windy. Wind: SW/N 15-30; gusty. Low: 25

Sat: High: 42 Partly cloudy and much cooler.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 35 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 44 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers.

