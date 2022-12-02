2 injured, 1 critically in crash in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, one critical in a crash at North Seneca Street and West Museum Boulevard, near Seneca and Central, in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood. The crash involved an SUV and a car happened about 10:20 a.m.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage with the car flipped onto its top. First responders reported two people pinned in the vehicles when crews arrived.

Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash reported about 10:20 a.m.

