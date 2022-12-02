Decreasing winds into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will exit Kansas early Saturday, leaving us with colder temperatures but much less wind for Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, there’s no chance of any moisture, but we will dial the winds back to under 20 mph for much of the area.

Low temperatures on Saturday will be in the teens and 20s, and highs will reach the low 40s with high clouds passing overhead.

We should expect a little milder weather come Sunday, but not much warmer than about 50 degrees. We will continue with lighter winds for most of the state.

The next chance of some rain to come through the area will be in the middle of next week. We are looking at a fast moving system Wednesday night or early Thursday. While most of the area should be warm enough for mainly rain, some areas along and north of I-70 could see a changeover to some snow.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing winds late; partly cloudy. Wind: SW/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and much colder. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 30.

Sun: High: 49 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 37 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 29 Decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 30 Turning cloudy; overnight rain showers.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 35 Scattered rain showers.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 27 Partly cloudy; chance for overnight showers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.