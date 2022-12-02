Fight leads to temporary lockdown at Wichita West High School

Wichita West High School
Wichita West High School(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fight during lunch led to a temporary lockdown Friday afternoon at West High School, the Wichita school district confirmed. A spokesperson for the district said two students got into a fight and as staff members tried to break it up, other students got involved. The lockdown lifted about 1 p.m.

“All students were told to go back to classrooms and the school went into lockdown to keep students away as staff took care of the situation,” the spokesperson said. “I am not aware of any major staff injuries.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sheriff's cruiser towed after crash at K-254 and Webb Road.
Sheriff’s Deputy hospitalized after crash on K-254
12 Days of Entertainment
12 Days of Entertainment
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
Dodge City police arrested 28-year-old Brianna Edwards in connection after a 4-year-old she had...
Dodge City babysitter arrested after 4-year-old hospitalized with skull fracture
The Eagles.
The Eagles - and me - at 50

Latest News

Colby haboob
Massive dust storm blows through NW Kansas
Colby haboob
Haboob swallows parts of northwest Kansas
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a debate in her race for reelection at the Kansas State...
Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana
Angela Caudillo
Sedgwick County election commissioner resigns