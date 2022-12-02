Fight leads to temporary lockdown at Wichita West High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fight during lunch led to a temporary lockdown Friday afternoon at West High School, the Wichita school district confirmed. A spokesperson for the district said two students got into a fight and as staff members tried to break it up, other students got involved. The lockdown lifted about 1 p.m.

“All students were told to go back to classrooms and the school went into lockdown to keep students away as staff took care of the situation,” the spokesperson said. “I am not aware of any major staff injuries.”

