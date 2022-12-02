Massive dust storm blows through NW Kansas

COLBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A powerful but dry cold front moved through northwest Kansas on Friday and it carried a lot of dust.

“Advancing walls of dust like this created by strong synoptic gradient winds are called haboobs,” said Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Cassie Wilson.

Here is a look at conditions from Kitk when it came through! Images via Dylan Dietz pic.twitter.com/sjRQ0ESIlG — NWS Goodland (@NWSGoodland) December 2, 2022

The dust could be seen from space as it moved across the state.

Check it out: There is dust moving into western Kansas and it can be seen from space! It's quickly becoming a dusty drive along I-70 right now in Goodland @KWCH12 #kswx pic.twitter.com/6TffXACHiJ — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@KWCHCassie) December 2, 2022

Viewers who live in the area submitted photos and videos of the storm as it appeared to swallow some towns as it moved across the state. The strong winds also created some hazards for drivers along I-70 as they faced visibility issues from the blowing dust.

