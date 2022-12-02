McPherson woman sentenced to nearly 37 years in man’s 2020 death

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson County District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 36-year-old McPherson woman to more than 36 years in prison in connection with the February 2020 death of a McPherson man, Kelly G. Peterson.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Tina Nicole Brown faces a sentence of 442 months (36 years, 10 months) for one count of second-degree reckless murder. Brown also was sentenced to 12 months for battery of a law enforcement officer at the McPherson County Jail, a sentence to run concurrently (at the same time) as the nearly-37-year-sentence for murder, the attorney general’s office said.

The sentencing comes after Brown pleaded no contest to the charges. She entered the “no-contest” plea in April.

The KBI and McPherson Police Department investigated Peterson’s death, the attorney general’s office said.

