Sedgwick County election commissioner resigns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Secretary of State of Scott Schwab on Friday announced the resignation of Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. Schwab appointed Caudillo to the position last year.

“Angela faithfully served Sedgwick County and the state, and we are grateful for her knowledge and skill in administering safe and secure elections,” said Schwab. “On behalf of the State of Kansas, we offer Angela our heartfelt gratitude for the diligence and dedication in which she led the Sedgwick County Election Office.”

Schwab’s office didn’t provide a reason for Caudillo’s resignation, but said, during her time as election commissioner, she “led the election office through challenging times, often with limited resources and funding from the county commission.”

“When resources and needs are not met, and the political environment toward election officials is hostile, we lose talent. It is hard to see a good public servant leave,” said Schwab.

A news release from the secretary of state’s office said it will work with Sedgwick County representatives in the process of selecting Caudillo’s replacement.

