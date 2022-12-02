Tampa, Kan. residents to visit Florida namesake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Visit Tampa Bay, a Florida tourism organization, is flying 95 residents of Tampa, Kan. to Tampa, Fla. for a visit from Dec. 5-8.

The group, essentially the entire central Kansas town, includes 30 children and many making their first airplane flight. There will be a meet and greet with the Visit Tampa Bay representatives and the travelers from Tampa, Kan. on Sunday, December 4 at at the Santa Fe Trail Café in Tampa, Kan.

The trip includes charter bus pickup and return to Tampa, flight to Florida and back, hotel, attractions such as Busch Gardens, Tampa Zoo, Riverwalk and more.

“We thank Visit Tampa Bay for this incredible opportunity. Our Tampa is unique as it is thriving with young families,” Tampa, Kan. mayor Tim Svoboda said. “They want to live here because they know their neighbors, they care for each other and know their families are part of a close-knit community. This generous opportunity will provide a lifetime of memories.”

