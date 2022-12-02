Uvalde survivors file $27B lawsuit against law enforcement agencies, school district, others

FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Survivors of the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas filed a $27 billion lawsuit, national reports confirm. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, names the City of Uvalde, the Uvalde Police Department, the Uvalde school district, the Texas Department of Public Safety and several police and school officials.

Reports confirming the legal action say the lawsuit accuses those named of failing to follow protocols for an active shooter. It says victims and survivors “sustained emotional and psychological damages as a result of Defendants’ conduct and omissions” as a result of the shooting.

The lawsuit seeks damages for parents whose children were killed in the May 24 mass shooting and children who witnessed it.

Nineteen students and two teachers died in the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School.

