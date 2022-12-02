Where’s Shane? Wurlitzer Holiday Concert

By Shane Konicki
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re headed to Century II to get a look at Wichita Wurlitzer Holiday Concert!

The Wurlitzer at Century II is turning 50, and this concert is a great way for the whole family to celebrate!

You can find more information at www.visitwichita.com/event/wichita-wurlitzer-50th-anniversary-holiday-concert/38241.

