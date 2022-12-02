Wichita Fire Dept. urges cooking safety ahead of holiday celebrations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The time of year is here when holiday preparations ramp up in kitchens across the country. With that comes more emergency calls for cooking fires. A widely shared social media post warns that a power surge through a plugged-in air fryer may have caused a house fire. Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz addressed the concerns expressed in that post.

“Specifically here in Wichita, we have not had any reports of specific air fryer fires,” he said. “We want to be careful with all appliances, specifically right now, air fryers being plugged in at all times. Just plug it in and unplug it during and after use.”

Ocadiz said one of the best pieces of advice is to always unplug any appliances around your kitchen that aren’t in use. Over the last five years, The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) reports responding to 160 house fires that started from cooking.

The fire department advises keeping area clear and not forgetting about what you have heating and where.

“Again, the number one cause of house fires is unattended cooking,” Ocadiz said.

On a positive note, he said the WFD did not have to respond to any cooking fires on Thanksgiving day.

“The next holiday that is the second and third day is Christmas and Christmas Eve for cooking fires,” Ocadiz said. “So, again, we just want to make sure (you) stay in the kichen, be aware of what you have cooking.”

Another reminder from the WFD is to blow out candles when you’re not in the room.

“The hope is that everybody is able to follow and listen to our safety messages and be able to prevent fires,” Ocadiz said.

