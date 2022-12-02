Wichita police search for suspects after man’s body found in rural Sumner Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita.

On Nov. 29, WPD officers were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing under unusual circumstances. Boone was last seen on Nov. 24 at 9:30 p.m. at his residence in the 1300 block of N. Pershing before leaving in a vehicle with two individuals – identified as 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana and 19-year-old Tehya Turner, both of Wichita.

“It is believed that an altercation occurred inside the car, during which Boone was killed. On Wednesday, November 30, a follow-up investigation led officers to a crime scene in the 9300 block of S. Pattie in Haysville, where they began processing evidence,” said Wichita police.

Investigators found the vehicle on Thursday, December 1 near 21st and Ridge Road, abandoned. Further investigation led officers to a rural area southwest of Clearwater, one mile west of N. Clearwater Road and 140th Ave. N., where a body was located.

Investigators with WPD and members of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office are working to confirm the body’s identity, but at this time, it is believed to be Boone.

Police say at this time, Boone’s death does not appear to be a random incident, and it is believed he knew the suspects.

The Wichita Police Department is actively searching for Saul Chavez and Tehya Turner in connection to this case. If anyone has information regarding their location, please call 911.

