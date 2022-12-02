Wind-blown warm-up continues today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says stronger winds from the south will bring even warmer temperatures to the state today. While record highs are unlikely, afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s are 15 to 20 degrees above average for early December.

Winds between 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 will create fire weather worries, especially across central and western Kansas. Less wind and more humidity will mute the concern over eastern parts of the state, but outdoor burning is a bad idea across all of Kansas today.

A cold front will race across Kansas tonight. While rain and/or snow is not in the forecast, colder weekend temperatures are. However, highs in the lower to middle 40s on Saturday are only a few degrees below normal for early December.

Another cold front will move through area early next week. Highs in the 50s on Monday will fall into the 40s on Tuesday, but once again rain and/or snow is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and unseasonably mild. Wind: S/SW 20-30; gusty. High: 67.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and blustery. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and much colder. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 42.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 48. Mostly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 37. High: 55. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 29. High: 45. Mostly sunny, cooler.

Wed: Low: 30. High: 49. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 31. High: 46. Mostly cloudy; chance of rain late.

