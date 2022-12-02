Windy, dry conditions elevate fire danger across Kansas

A grass fire Thursday, Dec. 1, burnt through pastureland in Marion County.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Strong winds on Thursday provided fuel for a large grass fire in rural Marion County. The blaze charred pastureland near Florence, southeast of Marion, and threatened homes and cattle. Crews fought into Thursday evening to contain the fire, sparing structures.

What rural Marion County experienced Thursday marks the fourth large grass fire in the county since summer. Dry grass, low humidity and strong winds across Kansas elevate the threat. The threat for grass fires across much of Kansas elevates Friday with a strong south wind accompanying jumps in high temperatures into the 70s in some areas.

In Marion County, Sheriff Jeff Soyez discussed efforts to stay ahead. This includes Marion County’s task force that’s ready to spring into action in response to grassfires.

“Roughly nine to 10 fire departments that are skilled in fighting grass fires will respond,” Soyez said. “We’ll set up a command post and we’ll assess the situation and flank the fire on both sides and get ahead of it.”

