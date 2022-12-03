WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a bit warmer Sunday and Monday.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Highs will remain in the 50s on Monday as our next cold front moves through the state during the day. This front will bring highs back into the 40s for most of the week ahead.

There will be a couple of rain chances this week. The first will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some light snow may mix in over northern Kansas, but accumulation appears minimal at this time.

More rain showers will be possible Friday night mainly over eastern Kansas. Both rounds of rain will remain light.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 29

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 48

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 36

Mon: High: 56 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy; a few showers overnight.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 37 Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 29 Partly cloudy; a few showers overnight.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy.

