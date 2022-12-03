Cool this weekend with less wind

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday starts off with a chill in the air but much less wind is expected today. Winds will be out of the N/NE today at 5-15 mph through south central Kansas. Highs will struggle a bit today as we try and land in the upper 30′s and low 40′s state wide. Expect passing clouds through the day to build and by the evening we will be mostly cloudy. Tonight we fall below freezing statewide with temperatures in the 20′s. For Sunday, we stay cool but rise near normal for this time of year with upper 40′s on the map. Out west tomorrow some low 50′s will pop. Good news is the wind shouldn’t really be a factor all weekend.

Next week temperatures don’t go very far and we hang in the mid-upper 40′s and low 50′s. We do look to hold onto a dry weather pattern until Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy/mostly cloudy and much colder. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 41.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 49.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 37 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 29 Decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 30 Turning cloudy; overnight rain showers.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 35 Scattered rain showers.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 27 Partly cloudy; chance for overnight showers.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 35 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.