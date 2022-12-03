Fire forces evacuations at Tyson Foods in South Hutchinson

Firefighters were called to Tyson Foods on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, for a fire at the facility.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to a building fire at Tyson Foods in South Hutchinson Friday night.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Workers had already cleared out of the building.

Due to it being a commercial building fire and crews battling 51-mile-per-hour winds, firefighters from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 all responded to the scene.

Crews were able to get the fire under control. The facility suffered water damage due to the fire. The investigation into the caused the fire continues

