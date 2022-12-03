Parent concerned after fight leads to lockdown at Wichita West High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita parent reached out to 12 News on Friday voicing his concern after a fight in the lunchroom at Wichita West High School led the school to lockdown for the afternoon.

Steve Curbelo’s son attends West High School. He shared a video of the incident with 12 News. In it, you can see two students fighting. When the principal steps in to break it up, more students began crowding around the scene and yelling,”jump the teachers, jump the teachers.”

Curbelo got a text from his son who witnessed the incident. He said he doesn’t understand what is happening in schools and it’s getting to be too much.

“People need to see this, what’s going on where you’re sending your kids every day for school, expecting them to get an education. Instead, they’re getting locked down,” said Curbelo.

Friday’s fight is something that Curbelo’s son is familiar with. He said he remembers seeing fights even at the middle school level.

“It’s almost like a common occurrence. They’ll say we saw this fight, this fight, they’ve got videos, they share them. It’s a common occurrence, sadly,” said Curbelo.

He said he’s talking with other students and demanding the district take further action.

“You don’t want to see a video like that knowing where your son is and the school is supposed to protect them,” Curbelo said.

Wichita West High School Principal Mark Jolliffe sent a message to parents on Friday saying, “the behavior of a few will not deter our focus on teaching and learning.”

The district said that major consequences will be applied to those students who caused the disruption. A spokesperson for the district also confirmed to 12 News that two staff members were hurt and students were arrested.

