Soda with milk? Pepsi wants you to try it this holiday season

Pepsi is pushing a new campaign for people to pour milk into their soda. (Source: @PEPSI, TWITTER, PEPSICO, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Good news for people who wish eggnog had carbonation.

Pepsi is pushing a new campaign for people to pour milk into their soda, with actress Lindsay Lohan serving as a spokeswoman.

Customers who want to participate in the campaign are encouraged to post their experiences with #pilkandcookies on social media.

According to Pepsi, there will be an online challenge with cash prizes to be announced on Christmas Day.

The Pepsi campaign comes in the wake of a TikTok “dirty soda” trend where users shared videos drinking soda with items like syrup and cream.

Pepsi and milk was the favorite drink of Penny Marshall’s character on the classic sitcom “Laverne and Shirley.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 Days of Entertainment
12 Days of Entertainment
Sheriff's cruiser towed after crash at K-254 and Webb Road.
Sheriff’s Deputy hospitalized after crash on K-254
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
Dodge City police arrested 28-year-old Brianna Edwards in connection after a 4-year-old she had...
Dodge City babysitter arrested after 4-year-old hospitalized with skull fracture
The Eagles.
The Eagles - and me - at 50

Latest News

Hesston College walkout
Hesston students stage walkout over sexual assaults
New minerals have been discovered in a massive meteorite that may reveal clues to asteroid...
Minerals never seen on Earth before found in massive meteorite
Pepsi is pushing a new campaign for people to pour milk into their soda.
Pepsi is pushing new campaign for people to pour milk into their soda
Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, of Somerville, presents flowers to Britain's Prince William and Kate,...
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment