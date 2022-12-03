Where’s Shane? Jeeples Annual Toy Run

The annual event benefits the Wichita Children’s Home.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today, we’re out at Eddy’s CDJR to get a look at their Annual Jeeples Toy Run to benefit the Wichita Children’s Home! This morning, we’ll be decorating a jeep for the holidays, and also learning how you can help some kiddos in need this winter! You can find more information-- including how to enter to win a jeep-- at stevenenterprisesllc.com/executive-team/f/join-us-for-the-jeeples-annual-toy-run.

