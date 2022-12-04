Cool and mainly cloudy

Highs in the 40s and 50s today.
More clouds than sun- dry today
More clouds than sun- dry today(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A typical early December weather pattern across Kansas with clouds mixed with a few peeks of sun during the day. Temperatures will be near seasonal normal- 40s for most of Kansas.

Skies will be filled with high and mid-level clouds today as a weather system to our south spreads moisture northward. Unfortunately, that moisture will only be in the form of clouds, as we are not expecting rain today. A cold front will move through Kansas on Monday, it too will pass without producing precipitation. Temperatures will reach the 50s ahead of the front Monday, with cooler weather expected on Tuesday.

We are watching a weather system moving into California and it should be zipping across the Plains on Wednesday and Thursday. This system will bring our next chance of showers and light rain to Kansas. Our temperatures will remain near normal through the week into next weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 36

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. Wind: S/N 5-10. High: 56

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 29

Tue: High: 42 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy; a few showers overnight.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 37 Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 29 Partly cloudy; a few showers overnight.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Harknesses Labs
Veterinarians warn of disease capable of impacting pets, people
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a debate in her race for reelection at the Kansas State...
Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana
Wichita police are searching for Saul Chavez and Tehya Turner after the body of 41-year-old...
Wichita police search for suspects after man’s body found in rural Sumner Co.
Wichita West High School
Parent concerned after fight leads to lockdown at Wichita West High School

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
A bit warmer Sunday
Weekend Forecast
Cool this weekend with less wind
Winds calm into the weekend
Decreasing winds into the weekend
red flag
Wind-blown warm-up continues today