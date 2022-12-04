Cool and mainly cloudy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A typical early December weather pattern across Kansas with clouds mixed with a few peeks of sun during the day. Temperatures will be near seasonal normal- 40s for most of Kansas.

Skies will be filled with high and mid-level clouds today as a weather system to our south spreads moisture northward. Unfortunately, that moisture will only be in the form of clouds, as we are not expecting rain today. A cold front will move through Kansas on Monday, it too will pass without producing precipitation. Temperatures will reach the 50s ahead of the front Monday, with cooler weather expected on Tuesday.

We are watching a weather system moving into California and it should be zipping across the Plains on Wednesday and Thursday. This system will bring our next chance of showers and light rain to Kansas. Our temperatures will remain near normal through the week into next weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 36

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. Wind: S/N 5-10. High: 56

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 29

Tue: High: 42 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy; a few showers overnight.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 37 Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 29 Partly cloudy; a few showers overnight.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

