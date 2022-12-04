Local fan reactions to Kansas State win over TCU

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State fans at Emerson Biggins downtown celebrated the Wildcats Big 12 Championship game victory. On Saturday, the Wildcats won their first Big 12 Championship game since 2003.

Ty Zentner’s game-winning field goal in overtime propelled Kansas State to a 31-28 overtime win over unbeaten TCU.

“So happy for Klieman and Howard,” said Becky Augustine, a Kansas State alumnus. “I’m thrilled. I couldn’t be happier for this team.”

The Wildcats upset victory over the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs may cost TCU a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Fans say the future is bright and that Saturday’s win reminded them of the years Bill Snyder was leading the team, paying respect to what head coach Chris Klieman has done so far with the program.

“Honestly I’m pumped,” said Wes Stephenson, a Kansas State fan. “I’m glad that we picked up the coach that we did.”

“It just feels like the Bill Snyder years might be back,” said Augustine. “Many of us have been fans and have been through some thin years as of late, it feels like the past is coming back with Snyder’s legacy in mind.”

On Sunday, both Kansas and Kansas State will find out their fate for bowl season. The Wildcats are expected to participate in this year’s Sugar Bowl, where they’re predicted to match up with an SEC team.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for the Big 12 to show what they’re actually made of,” said Ian Eastes, a Kansas State alumnus. “Let’s go Cats.”

