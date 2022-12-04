Mild Monday, then cooler rest of the week

Highs in the 50s Monday
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be warmer Monday before cooler weather returns for the rest of the week ahead.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

A cold front moving through Monday will bring cooler conditions starting Tuesday when highs will return to the 40s.

More clouds will build into the state on Tuesday with some drizzle possible during the morning over south central and eastern Kansas.

A better chance of rain will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. Some light snow could mix in over portions of western and northern Kansas.

Temperatures will remain cool for the remainder of the week with highs in the 40s through Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 35

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/N 5-10. High: 56

Tomorrow Night: Becoming cloudy with drizzle possible late. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 32

Tue: High: 39 Cloudy with morning drizzle.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 31 Cloudy; rain showers overnight.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 40 Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harknesses Labs
Veterinarians warn of disease capable of impacting pets, people
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Wichita police are searching for Saul Chavez and Tehya Turner after the body of 41-year-old...
One suspect arrested after man’s body found in rural Sumner Co.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a debate in her race for reelection at the Kansas State...
Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana
12 Days of Entertainment
12 Days of Entertainment

Latest News

More clouds than sun- dry today
Cool and mainly cloudy
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
A bit warmer Sunday
Weekend Forecast
Cool this weekend with less wind
Winds calm into the weekend
Decreasing winds into the weekend