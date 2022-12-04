Mild Monday, then cooler rest of the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be warmer Monday before cooler weather returns for the rest of the week ahead.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

A cold front moving through Monday will bring cooler conditions starting Tuesday when highs will return to the 40s.

More clouds will build into the state on Tuesday with some drizzle possible during the morning over south central and eastern Kansas.

A better chance of rain will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. Some light snow could mix in over portions of western and northern Kansas.

Temperatures will remain cool for the remainder of the week with highs in the 40s through Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 35

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/N 5-10. High: 56

Tomorrow Night: Becoming cloudy with drizzle possible late. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 32

Tue: High: 39 Cloudy with morning drizzle.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 31 Cloudy; rain showers overnight.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 40 Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

