FDA: Frozen raspberries recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

The FDA is alerting consumers to a recall of more than a thousand cases of James Farm frozen...
The FDA is alerting consumers to a recall of more than a thousand cases of James Farm frozen raspberries.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A company has issued a voluntary recall of frozen raspberries due to a potential Hepatitis A contamination.

The company Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries.

According to the recall, FDA testing indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code - 22-165. The UPC code is found on the top of the carton with the lot code on the bottom of the carton.

The recalled frozen raspberries were exclusively sold through Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The products have been removed from store shelves.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus. At this time, there have been no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions related to the affected products.

No other retail packages of frozen raspberry products are included in this voluntary recall.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should not consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Persons who may have consumed the affected raspberries should consult with their health care professional or local health department.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police are searching for Saul Chavez and Tehya Turner after the body of 41-year-old...
One suspect arrested after man’s body found in rural Sumner Co.
Incident at Woodman Elementary Monday morning.
Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen
One small Kansas town gets a free trip to Florida.
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
12 Days of Entertainment
12 Days of Entertainment
Harknesses Labs
Veterinarians warn of disease capable of impacting pets, people

Latest News

Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia fires more missiles, claims Kyiv hit its air bases
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman in home hinges on gun
On Monday, Dec. 5, 2023, Steven E. Johnson, 27, of Goodland, entered a plea of no contest in...
Goodland man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter, child abuse in 2020 death of infant
Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured
FILE - Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court on Feb. 4,...
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case