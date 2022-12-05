Goodland man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter, child abuse in 2020 death of infant

GOODLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - A Goodland man pleaded no contest on Monday to charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse stemming from the death of an infant in May 2020.

Steven E. Johnson, 27, of Goodland, entered the plea in Sherman County District Court to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of child abuse. Judge Scott Showalter accepted the plea and set sentencing for 9 a.m., January 30, 2023.

The case stems from the death of a 3-month-old child on May 13, 2020. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Goodland Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com