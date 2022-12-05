Hunter drowns at Centralia Lake in Nemaha County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Game Wardens said a person drowned last week at Centralia Lake in Nemaha County after the victim fell out of a kayak while waterfowl hunting.

The victim was not identified, but the Game Wardens division of Kansas Wildlife & Parks say the victim’s body was recovered Saturday afternoon after several hours searching the water with sonar and a suspended search Friday evening.

The water was around 14 degrees Saturday morning. The victim was located with help from the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office and two residents of the area.

