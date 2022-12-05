Hunter drowns at Centralia Lake in Nemaha County

Nemaha County Rescue
Nemaha County Rescue(Kansas Wildlife & Parks - Game Wardens)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Game Wardens said a person drowned last week at Centralia Lake in Nemaha County after the victim fell out of a kayak while waterfowl hunting.

The victim was not identified, but the Game Wardens division of Kansas Wildlife & Parks say the victim’s body was recovered Saturday afternoon after several hours searching the water with sonar and a suspended search Friday evening.

The water was around 14 degrees Saturday morning. The victim was located with help from the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office and two residents of the area.

