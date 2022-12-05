Kansans remembers Sen. Bob Dole with inaugural day of service

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly and members of the Kansas delegation remembered the late U.S. Senator Bob Dole on Monday, marking one year after his death.

“Today (Dec. 5) marks 1 year since the passing of one of America’s greatest statesmen, U.S. Senator Bob Dole. Sen. Dole was always a voice for Kansas, but his legacy goes beyond the walls of Congress. He demonstrated a decency, humility, and civility that should serve as a model for all,” said Gov. Kelly.

“Join me in celebrating the late Senator Dole’s life by performing an act of kindness today. Through the @DoleFoundation inaugural Bob Dole Day of Service, we can all make this world a little brighter in his honor. RIP my friend.”

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall also released statements marking the “inaugural Bob Dole Day of Service, one year after Sen. Dole’s passing.”

“It has been one year since Kansas lost one of our brightest lights. Sen. Bob Dole was a hero, a statesman of the highest order, one of the greatest legislators of all time, and, first and foremost, a Kansan. We miss him every day and continue to pray for Sen. Elizabeth and Robin,” said Sen. Roger Marshall on Twitter.

Sen. Jerry Moran remembered the late senator for a remarkable life lived and his respect and kindness for others.

“Whether it was on the battlefield, in the halls of Congress, or in his personal life, Sen. Dole’s dedication to his fellow Kansans and to his country was a consistent reminder that a single person can make a difference and change the world for the better.

“Raised in Russell, Sen. Dole left Kansas to serve in World War II where he earned two Purple Hearts. He then spent a remarkable 36 years on Capitol Hill, rising to become Senate Majority Leader and leading significant legislative achievements. Known for working toward commonsense solutions over partisan ones, he became the first Kansan since Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the Republican nominee for President. On the floor of the United States Senate, I am honored to use Sen. Dole’s desk, and I am regularly reminded of his dedication to Kansans and all of his fellow Americans through his incredible life and the enduring legacy he left behind for each of us.

“To carry on Sen. Dole’s legacy of service and remember him on the anniversary of his passing, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation is holding the inaugural Bob Dole Day of Service. I hope that you will join me in honoring Sen. Dole’s life by performing an act of kindness to a loved one, friend, neighbor or stranger in your community.”

Senator Bob Dole died Dec. 2021 at the age of 98. For information on the inaugural Bob Dole Day of Service, click here.

