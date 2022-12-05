Midweek system will bring rain

Much of the state will have a chance, with a few areas getting snow
Chances for rain increase midweek.
Chances for rain increase midweek.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will be hanging around Kansas the next few days, but chances of any rain or snow remain on hold until Wednesday night at the earliest. This is not going to be a big winter storm, but some parts of northern Kansas could see a little snow later this week.

Areas of drizzle will develop in southeast Kansas early Tuesday, but temperatures will be warm enough to prevent any icy roads. Look for morning temperatures to be in the 20s and 30s, and most of the state will have highs in the 40s. Thickest clouds will remain in south central and eastern Kansas, but farther west, there will be more sunshine.

Clouds will be increasing for most of the state on Wednesday, and chances for rain develop late Wednesday night. Northwest Kansas will see a wintry mix before changing to snow for a few hours Thursday morning.

This system is not expected to create a widespread travel problem in Kansas, but heavier snow just north into Nebraska will cause some slick areas Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy; patchy drizzle late. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Patchy AM drizzle, then mainly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 34.

Wed: High: 49 Cloudy; drizzle & light rain late.

Thu: High: 53 Low: 44 AM rain showers, then cloudy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 30 Mostly sunny; breezy in the AM.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy; spotty showers. Windy.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy.

