Milder Monday temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cool and quiet start to the work week, but a cold front will sweep across Kansas later today. While not much wind or moisture is expected with the front, highs in the middle 50s this afternoon will fall back into the lower 40s on Tuesday.

Aside from some patchy drizzle on Tuesday morning, we will be in between systems tomorrow and Wednesday. However, mainly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 40s or a few degrees colder than normal.

A weather maker is forecast to move through the Plains on Wednesday night into Thursday. While the exact path and strength is uncertain, some much needed moisture in the form of both rain and snow (northwest Kansas) is possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and milder. Wind: SE/N 5-15. High: 56.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy; patchy drizzle late. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Morning drizzle, then cloudy and cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 41.

Wed: Low: 31. High: 49. Cloudy; overnight rain chances.

Thu: Low: 42. High: 48. Cloudy; light rain likely.

Fri: Low: 29. High: 50. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 52. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 33. High: 48. Mostly cloudy; afternoon rain chances.

