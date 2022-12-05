North Junction construction to close ramp for 2 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The next phase of an extensive construction project on the North Junction will require a ramp closure for two months. The Kansas Department of Transportation said starting Wednesday, Dec. 7, the westbound K-254 exit to southbound I-135 will close to construct the lane extension for the ramp onto southbound I-135.

This work is part of the three-year project to replace I-135 ramps to southbound I-235/westbound K-96.

To get around the ramp closure starting Wednesday, K-DOT said traffic can continue onto southbound I-235 to Broadway, to I-235 an back onto southbound I-135.

In addition to the ramp closure the northbound I-1235 exit to northbound I-135 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Dec. 7-9) for bridgework over traffic lanes.

You can find further information on the ramp-replacement project for the North Junction here: www.135gold.com.

