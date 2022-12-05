North Junction construction to close ramp for 2 months

Aerial view of Wichita's North Junction.
Aerial view of Wichita's North Junction.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The next phase of an extensive construction project on the North Junction will require a ramp closure for two months. The Kansas Department of Transportation said starting Wednesday, Dec. 7, the westbound K-254 exit to southbound I-135 will close to construct the lane extension for the ramp onto southbound I-135.

This work is part of the three-year project to replace I-135 ramps to southbound I-235/westbound K-96.

To get around the ramp closure starting Wednesday, K-DOT said traffic can continue onto southbound I-235 to Broadway, to I-235 an back onto southbound I-135.

In addition to the ramp closure the northbound I-1235 exit to northbound I-135 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Dec. 7-9) for bridgework over traffic lanes.

You can find further information on the ramp-replacement project for the North Junction here: www.135gold.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police are searching for Saul Chavez and Tehya Turner after the body of 41-year-old...
One suspect arrested after man’s body found in rural Sumner Co.
Incident at Woodman Elementary Monday morning.
Woodman Elementary staff member attacked by teen
One small Kansas town gets a free trip to Florida.
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
12 Days of Entertainment
12 Days of Entertainment
Harknesses Labs
Veterinarians warn of disease capable of impacting pets, people

Latest News

Butler County dispatchers said one person suffered serious injuries in after a vehicle crashed...
Vehicle crashes into El Dorado home
Kansas House Democrats voted 21-19 for 71-year-old state Rep. Vic Miller (left) of Topeka over...
Legislative veterans to lead both parties in Kansas House
On Monday, Dec. 5, 2023, Steven E. Johnson, 27, of Goodland, entered a plea of no contest in...
Goodland man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter, child abuse in 2020 death of infant
Parsons man sentenced for child porn conspiracy