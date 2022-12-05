Parsons man sentenced for child porn conspiracy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas man was sentenced to 345 months in prison for conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child (production of child pornography).

According to court documents, Dillon Everman, 30, of Parsons admitted in pleading guilty that he encouraged and requested co-defendant Dustin Strom to sexually abuse two young children and send him images of the abuse. Everman then saved the images and created a shareable link that he made available to Strom and others.

In October, Strom, 26, of Parsons and was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child (production of child pornography).

