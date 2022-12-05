From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip

TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida.

After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.

“We went into how many people live here, what it’s like, that’s how we came up with the idea to bring them all down here for the holidays,” said Vanessa Evans, Director of Public Relations, Visit Tampa Bay.

The group of about 100 begins their trip Monday, December 5. They will stay in Florida for 4 days. All meals will be provided for the group as well as hotel costs and a return flight home.

