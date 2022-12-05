Vehicle crashes into El Dorado home

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition following a crash in El Dorado.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. on Monday in the 1100 block of Third Street.

Visible damage could be seen on the home following the crash.

Reports are that the driver suffered a medical condition leading up to the crash. No one was at home.

