Week of Dec. 5: Job of the Day

KWCH Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on jobs featuring retailers that are hiring.

MONDAY: Retail Sales Consultant East | AT&T | Wichita | $13.91-$18.03 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12326460 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Excellent customer service | AT&T has 24 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Retail Sales Associate | Red Wing Shoes | Wichita | $14 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12309515 | Qualifications: • Some High School or less • Run cash register • Inventory control Stocking shelves and sales floor | Red Wing Shoes has one additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Indirect Retail Sales Associate | Cox Communications | Wichita | 14.50 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12321060 | Qualifications: •HS diploma, GED or relevant work experience •Must be at least 18 years of age •Ability to meet established sales and customer experience targets •1 or more year of experience in related field (i.e. Sales, Retail Sales, etc.) | Cox Communications has 62 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Sales Associate | Interstate Batteries of Central KS | Wichita | $13 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12321103 | Qualifications: • High school diploma or GED required • At least one year of sales experience preferred • Knowledge of and experience installing batteries a plus! • Valid driver’s license a plus! | Interstate Batteries of Central KS has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Store Manager-Newton | Goodwill Industries | Newton | $37,000 - $42,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12290668 | Qualifications: • High school education • Two years college or the equivalent • Three to five years management experience • Must have full knowledge of bookkeeping and accounting to maintain sales records and reports incidental to store operations | Goodwill Industries has 174 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

