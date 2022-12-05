Wichita Wind Surge announces new ownership

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge on Monday announced a big change without a move. In a news release, the organization announced that it entered into an agreement to sell the team.

The Wind Surge confirmed the prospective buyer as Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates other minor league teams affiliated with Major League Baseball.

The Wind Surge confirmed the team will stay in Wichita and remain the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

“After returning affiliated baseball to Wichita and building the state-of-the-art Riverfront Stadium, the current ownership group has tapped DBH to acquire the Club and continue optimizing the fan, player and community experience,” the Wind Surge said in its news release. “With a growing portfolio of minor league baseball Clubs comprised of Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A affiliates in markets across the country, DBH works to combine local passions and priorities with national reach and scale, applying cutting-edge digital baseball technologies as well as new value-generating opportunities in partnership with MLB.”

There’s an expectation for the sale to be completed by the end of the year, the Wind Surge said.

Wind Surge General Partner Jane Schwechheimer, widow of Wind Surge majority owner Lou Schwechheimer, the man who spearheaded the organization’s move to Wichita, expressed optimism with the team’s future.

“On behalf of the club’s owners and in memory of my husband Lou, who championed a vision of the Wind Surge and the stadium, we thank the city of Wichita for its support and passion over the past four years,” said Jane Schwechheimer. “The Wind Surge are in great hands with the DBH team. We are confident in the DBH team’s continued commitment to Wichita and to fulfilling Lou’s legacy of maximizing what Riverfront Stadium can mean for the community for generations to come.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com